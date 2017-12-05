2017 expected to be one of warmest on record

Overall, the year has featured abnormally warm and dry weather and this trend continued for November.

TEMPERATURE TREND: Year to date, Memphis is about 2 degrees warmer than normal. Although this doesn't seem like much, our temperatures have consistently been warmer than average almost every month this year. With just a 2 degree yearly average increase, 2017 is expected to be the 5th warmest on record in Memphis. Obviously, December temperatures will have an influence on that ranking, so stay tuned for the final outcome. The overall temperature (average of lows AND highs) for the month of November was also nearly 2 degrees above normal. Our warmest day in November was on the 2nd with a high of 83 degrees.

DRY STRETCH OF WEATHER: We ended November with most of the area in a drought. The rainfall for the month was only 1.8 inches, which is 3.7 inches BELOW normal for November. In fact, Memphis is about 4 inches drier than normal for all of 2017.

WINTER OUTLOOK: Although December is expected to be colder than normal, winter as a whole is forecasted to be warmer than what we typically experience in the Mid-South. We will still have some cold spells, but December, January and February will overall have temperatures higher than average.