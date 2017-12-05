Haywood High principal, vice principal suspended amid student protests

The principal and vice principal of Haywood High School were suspended following protests by students, according to WBBJ.

Students staged a walkout Monday morning following a series of Snapchat photos with racist material.

Students said the social media posts surfaced after it became public that a baseball player was involved in an interracial relationship.

Some parents even joined the protests.

Superintendent Joey Hassell said the school is investigating the post and they are working with Brownsville Police Department to keep the school a safe environment.

