Crosstown Concourse makes shortlist for international award

Crosstown Concourse has been named as one of the 15 best reuse projects across the world.

A panel of architecture judges with The Architectural Review selected a shortlist for this year's New into Old awards. Crosstown Concourse was on that list.

The Architectural Review's New into Old awards recognize creative reuse of spaces around the world. The group said it's better for the environment to retrofit spaces than to replace them.

The New into Old awards celebrates successful adaptation of original architecture into contemporary functions.

Crosstown Concourse took the old Sears warehouse off North Watkins Street and turned it into a space for businesses, restaurants, housing, and much more.

Of the 15 projects that made the shortlist for the award, Crosstown Concourse is the only one from the United States.

The Architectural Review said the winner of the award will be announced in its December/January issue.

