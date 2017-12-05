Deputy pulls gun on man driving recklessly, report says

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a Shelby County sheriff's deputy pulled his gun on a man.

The incident happened Monday afternoon at a traffic light when the deputy tried to pull over a man he said was driving recklessly.

The man, Floyd Banks, said the deputy got out of his personal vehicle and approached the driver's side of the car with his gun drawn.

Banks said he saw the gun and hit the gas, driving away from the deputy.

The deputy said he left 201 Poplar, approached a construction zone, and was cut off by a car driven by Banks. The deputy admits he out of his vehicle and approached the car, but he never said anything about having his gun drawn.

After Banks drove off, the deputy said he followed Banks and called MPD dispatch to report the reckless driver.

The deputy stopped following the car once MPD told him no officers were available.

WMC5's Jerry Askin spoke with Banks and is working to learn more about the investigation into what happened. He'll have a full report at 5 p.m.

