Peanut Shoppe closes doors after 58 years in Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Peanut Shoppe closes doors after 58 years in Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Peanut Shoppe/Facebook) (Source: Peanut Shoppe/Facebook)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

After 58 years in business, The Peanut Shoppe is closing its doors in Memphis.

The Summer Avenue store will stay open until December 31 before  shutting down.

Shop owners expressed their sadness over closing on Facebook:

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly