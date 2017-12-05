Students donate pajamas to less fortunate

Tuesday morning, students at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School donated pajamas to children in need this giving season.

Students dressed for school in the same way they dress for bed as a part of 'Bring a Pair, Wear a Pair' day. As the name implies, students who donated a pair of pajamas were able to wear their own to class.

It's a decade old tradition where students can learn that giving is the most important part of the season.

"They're like less fortunate than we are, so it's really important to give back since you are able to help others," eight-grader Sara Israel said.

Staff said last year they donated more than 1,000 pajamas. This year with several large bins filled over the rims, the school said students helped set a new record.

Students said they just hope what they've done will make another child's Christmas just a little bit brighter.

"It's better to give some and wear a pair knowing that another kid will have pjs too," eighth-grader Mckenna Robbins said.

School staff said the donated pajamas will be given to Catholic Charities of West Tennessee. They will then pass them out to families in need during the Christmas season.

WMC Action News 5 is dedicated to covering all news in the Mid-South. In an effort to celebrate the good news in our community, we've partnered with Memphis 100--a group that creates unique bite-sized stories from the Bluff City, told in exactly 100- word narratives or 100-second videos.

Click here to learn more about Memphis 100 and to start receiving free good news every other week!

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.