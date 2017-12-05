Man arrested for 2010 murder of NBA star Lorenzen Wright

For the 10th year, the WMC Action News 5 and the Mid-South Food Bank are teaming up for the Holiday Food Drive.More >>
For the 10th year, the WMC Action News 5 and the Mid-South Food Bank are teaming up for the Holiday Food Drive.More >>
A young boy has not been seen since Tuesday night.More >>
A young boy has not been seen since Tuesday night.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they said kidnapped his own mother and another woman.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for a man they said kidnapped his own mother and another woman.More >>
Christmas is almost here and with your help, thousands of children around the Mid-South can have a special Christmas.More >>
Christmas is almost here and with your help, thousands of children around the Mid-South can have a special Christmas.More >>
A Haywood County man has been on arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted a child.More >>
A Haywood County man has been on arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted a child.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.More >>
The #MeToo movement has led to a reckoning in American culture about the mistreatment of women, often by men in positions of power.More >>
Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.More >>
Doctors treating the U.S. Embassy victims of mysterious, invisible attacks in Cuba have discovered brain abnormalities as they search for clues to explain hearing, vision, balance and memory damage.More >>
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.More >>
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.More >>
The United States has never endorsed the Jewish state's claim of sovereignty over any part of Jerusalem and has insisted its status be resolved through Israeli-Palestinian negotiation.More >>
The United States has never endorsed the Jewish state's claim of sovereignty over any part of Jerusalem and has insisted its status be resolved through Israeli-Palestinian negotiation.More >>
A man who officers say killed basketball star Lorenzen Wright is behind bars.More >>
A man who officers say killed basketball star Lorenzen Wright is behind bars.More >>
A deputy said he shot the dog because it bit a neighbor then charged him. The owner videoed an altercation with an investigator who told him he had to remove the dead dog’s head.More >>
A deputy said he shot the dog because it bit a neighbor then charged him. The owner videoed an altercation with an investigator who told him he had to remove the dead dog’s head.More >>
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >>
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >>
Two persons of interest, the woman’s Tinder date and her roommate, are being held in police custody on unrelated charges.More >>
Two persons of interest, the woman’s Tinder date and her roommate, are being held in police custody on unrelated charges.More >>