Mike Norvell agrees to remain as head coach of Tigers football

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Tigers head football coach agreed to an extension with the team.

Mike Norvell took to Twitter to announce that he'd be staying in the Bluff City to coach the Tigers.

The head coach was rumored to be a target for several big football programs, but he's decided to stay put for now.

His team came up just shy of winning its first-ever AAC Championship Game.

Following one of the most successful year's in program history, the team will compete against Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 30.

