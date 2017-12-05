Mike Norvell agrees to remain as head coach of Tigers football

Memphis Tigers head football coach agreed to an extension with the team.

Mike Norvell took to Twitter to announce that he'd be staying in the Bluff City to coach the Tigers.

So excited about the future of Memphis Tiger football and to announce that I have signed an extension to continue to lead this great program! Thank you to @UofMemphisPres Tom Bowen and Board of Trustees for allowing me the opportunity #StripeEmUp #TigerFam #CLIMB #Grateful pic.twitter.com/vE7YLf0DuG — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) December 5, 2017

The head coach was rumored to be a target for several big football programs, but he's decided to stay put for now.

His team came up just shy of winning its first-ever AAC Championship Game.

Following one of the most successful year's in program history, the team will compete against Iowa State in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on December 30.

