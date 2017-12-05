Memphis native performs as backup dancer for Janet Jackson

In less than 24 hours, Janet Jackson will hit the stage at FedExForum as part of her State of the World Tour.

Joining Jackson on stage will be hometown dancing sensation Kyndall Harris.



At just 14 years old, Kyndall is taking the world by storm.



A native Memphian, she's has been dancing since she was 7 years old.



Kyndall moved to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams of modeling, acting, and dancing. She's now one of the youngest performers to ever tour with Janet Jackson.



“She is mesmerizing and fun to talk to,” Kyndall said. “This is an experience I will never forget.”



Now, Kyndall is back home doing what she loves.



She'll be front and center on stage with Jackson bringing some “Rhythm Nation” to the Bluff City.



While in town, she's also teaching a master class for those who want the secret behind her dance skills.



Growing up in the spotlight is an experience that she and Jackson now share and for Kyndall, she's just getting started.



“After this, I'd like to keep dancing. I'd like to start acting and ultimately be a veterinarian,” Kyndall said.

