Painter brings holiday cheer to Overton Square

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Midtown Memphis.

You've probably seen Elvin Farrar's work. He's painted holiday cheer on restaurant windows more than 30 years.

Elvin says he began painting as a child, and then the old Ed's Camera Shop hired him.

Huey's restaurants saw his work, and then business snowballed.

Each year, he comes up with his own concepts.

"I try to go with the theme of the building, like Bosco's beer,” Elvin said. “So I've got Bosco's and I've got Santa Claus drinking beer. Bosco's beer. Haha."

Elvin paints all kinds of themes and loves to show his love for the Memphis Tigers.

