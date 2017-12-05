Wildfires ravaging southern California

Wildfires are burning out of control in California, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency.

Tuesday morning, California Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency for Southern California as out of control wildfires spread rapidly through the area.

In Ventura County, 27,000 people have been forced to evacuate as fire ravages more than 50,000 acres burning everything in its path including residential areas.

Fire season typically comes to an end in September In California, but this round developed with no notice Monday and spread rapidly as firefighters in the area scrambled and struggled to gain control.

As of Tuesday morning, the fires were zero percent controlled according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and new fires were still forming in the county just 75 miles north of Los Angeles.

There are two other nearby sites with major fires that started today. In the wee morning hours of Tuesday 30 miles north of Los Angeles the Creek fire began setting fire to 11,000 acres and just a few hours later the in Santa Clarita the Rye fire began.

Major highways have been closed as a result of the fires putting thousands more in danger as by blocking escape routes. According to Southern California Edison, the fires have also caused power outages impacting more than 40,000 customers and that number could grow higher.

There is no word on what caused the fire. The main concern of firefighters at this time is to gain control.

