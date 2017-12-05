SCS audit reveals widespread grade changing

Shelby County Schools confirm they have fired Melrose High Coach Teli White.

This comes as a new report reveals system-wide grade tampering.

SCS hired independent investigators, after a former Trezevant High principal alleged grade manipulation, pay-to-play athletes, and other accusations.

The audit found a pattern of changing failing grades, including changing football players' grades to make them NCAA eligible.

It also found an average of 53 transcripts per school were altered across the district.

Though White was fired from Melrose for unknown reasons, the audit cleared him of accusations he paid Trezevant players when he coached there, and found he did not misclassify student enrollment.

The school system apologized, and said, in part:

"It is our expectation that our employees always maintain the highest levels of honesty and integrity with regard to our academic records."

Click here to read Superintendent Dorsey E. Hopson’s statement and the full apology.



Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.