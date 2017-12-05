Haywood County man arrested on child sexual assault charges

A Haywood County man has been on arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted a child.

The TBI says they started investigating 36-year-old Randy Derek Byrd in August.

Investigators found evidence he was having an inappropriate relationship with a child.

Byrd was arrested Tuesday and booked on a $500,000 bond.

He is charged with rape of a child, sexual battery by an authority figure, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means, sexual exploitation of minor images, and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

