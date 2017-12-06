Man arrested for kidnapping his own mother

A man who kidnapped his own mother, along with a 25-year-old woman, is now behind bars, according to Memphis Police Department.

Officers arrested Jonathan Hale thanks to a tip called in by a gas station manager. The manager of the Shell gas station on Poplar Avenue near Interstate 240 called MPD as soon as he saw Hale's car parked in the parking lot.

Officers arrived and arrested Hale and charged him with assault.

Investigators said Hale forced his 59-year-old mother and a 25-year-old woman into a car against their will.

MPD issued a City Watch Alert for Hale's mother because she was taken without her medication.

The women were both found, and officers said they were not seriously injured.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.