Man killed in morning hit-and-run

One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday.

Investigators said the crash happened around 7:10 a.m. on Austin Peay Highway near Yale Road. The driver of the vehicle sped away from the crash without checking on the victim.

Investigators said the male victim's identity will not be released until his next of kin has been notified.

Police have not found anyone who witnessed the crash.

People nearby said there is a crosswalk on Yale Road and another near the entrance of the nearby strip mall, but there's nowhere safe to cross in the middle.

Frequently they see others ducking and dodging through traffic in attempts to take the shortcut.

"It's scary. Drivers be driving real fast or texting on their phones or whatever they're doing and not paying attention," said Shelia Washington.

Officers urged drivers to pay attention to the road, and said their investigators are working on possible leads in the case.

If you have any information that can help investigators figure out who's responsible for the crash, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

