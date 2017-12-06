Johnson's heroics lift Memphis over Samford 65-64

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Jamal Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound, sank a shot as he was being fouled and completed the 3-point play with 2.5 seconds left to rally Memphis to a 65-64 victory over Samford on Tuesday night.

Demetrius Denzel-Dyson hit a jumper with 18 seconds remaining to give Samford a 64-60 lead. Jeremiah Martin made a layup to pull Memphis within two points with 11 seconds left and when Raynere Thornton's steal led to a missed jumper by Jimario Rivers, Johnson was there for the putback and free throw. Johnson finished with six points.

Kyvon Davenport had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (5-2), while Martin added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists and Jimario Rivers finished with nine points and eight boards.

Denzel-Dyson paced the Bulldogs (2-7) with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals. Denzel-Dyson scored the final seven points of the first half for Samford, which took a 41-32 lead into intermission.

Davenport's layup gave the Tigers their first lead of the second half, 58-57, with fewer than five minutes to play. The lead changed hands four times in the final 3:11 and the Tigers held on when Denzel-Dyson couldn't corral a full-court pass in the final seconds.

