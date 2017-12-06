Missing 12-year-old girl found safe - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A missing 12-year-old girl has been found safe. 

Aniya Burnette went missing on her way to school Wednesday morning when she left her home in the 8400 block of Creek Front Drive around 6 a.m.

It is unclear where she was found. 

