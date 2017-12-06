Missing 12-year-old girl found safe

In the wake of the hashtag #MeToo Movement initiated by "The Silence Breakers," women who spoke out against sexual abuse and assault and the allegations of sexual misconduct that spans from the United State Senate, to prominent journalists, to Hollywood, one local diocese is offering help to local victims abused by a member of the Catholic Church.More >>
In the wake of the hashtag #MeToo Movement initiated by "The Silence Breakers," women who spoke out against sexual abuse and assault and the allegations of sexual misconduct that spans from the United State Senate, to prominent journalists, to Hollywood, one local diocese is offering help to local victims abused by a member of the Catholic Church.More >>
A mother yelled out in court Thursday when she saw the man accused of killing her son.More >>
A mother yelled out in court Thursday when she saw the man accused of killing her son.More >>
The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies Center Marc Gasol $15,000.More >>
The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies Center Marc Gasol $15,000.More >>
Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to a Memphis grandfather.More >>
Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to a Memphis grandfather.More >>
Arkansas' attorney general is asking the state's highest court to lift a judge's order that the state go into mediation with three same-sex couples over how to change a birth certificate law that the...More >>
Arkansas' attorney general is asking the state's highest court to lift a judge's order that the state go into mediation with three same-sex couples over how to change a birth certificate law that the U.S....More >>
Police believe the 19-year-old father physically harmed his son to the point where the 7-week-old just couldn’t hold on.More >>
Police believe the 19-year-old father physically harmed his son to the point where the 7-week-old just couldn’t hold on.More >>
Victims have been reported from a school shooting Thursday in Aztec, NM.More >>
Victims have been reported from a school shooting Thursday in Aztec, NM.More >>
Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.More >>
Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.More >>
Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who fatally shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.More >>
Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who fatally shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.More >>
It was dark and slightly cold when he noticed the car seat on the ground.More >>
It was dark and slightly cold when he noticed the car seat on the ground.More >>
Daniel Ravenel Sothby's International Realty announced a record-breaking home sale on the Isle of Palms Wednesday.More >>
Daniel Ravenel Sothby's International Realty announced a record-breaking home sale on the Isle of Palms Wednesday.More >>
The crowds will be smaller this year. There will be fewer headlines and cameras and big names. But none of that matters to the survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor and their families, who will gather — as they do every year — in the place where everything changed in an instant 76 years ago Thursday. Thousands visited the islands a year ago to mark the 75th anniversary of the attack, gathering at Pearl Harbor's Kilo Pier for a landmark ceremony filled with moments of...More >>
The crowds will be smaller this year. There will be fewer headlines and cameras and big names. But none of that matters to the survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor and their families, who will gather — as they do every year — in the place where everything changed in an instant 76 years ago Thursday. Thousands visited the islands a year ago to mark the 75th anniversary of the attack, gathering at Pearl Harbor's Kilo Pier for a landmark ceremony filled with moments of...More >>
New developments in the case of an escaped Alabama inmate still on the run. Antwone Wilson called WBRC Wednesday from a "restricted" number and said he broke out of prison because he's innocent of the robbery conviction that landed him in prison with a life sentence.More >>
New developments in the case of an escaped Alabama inmate still on the run. Antwone Wilson called WBRC Wednesday from a "restricted" number and said he broke out of prison because he's innocent of the robbery conviction that landed him in prison with a life sentence.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
The school district is investigating the matter, during which the school’s principal says students were never in any danger.More >>
The school district is investigating the matter, during which the school’s principal says students were never in any danger.More >>