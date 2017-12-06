Haslam looks into pardon for woman celebs want freed from prison

Gov. Bill Haslam said his administration is gathering information on a Tennessee woman whom celebrities want freed from life in prison for fatally shooting a man who solicited her as a prostitute in 2004.

Haslam was in Memphis on Wednesday for an education event and to participate in the Greater Memphis Chamber Chairman's Luncheon.

He said he hasn't personally seen Cyntoia Brown's clemency appeal yet.

"Obviously it has gotten media attention. So our folks are beginning to look at that. I'd say it is early on. That application hasn't gotten to us yet," Haslam said.

Haslam hasn't released any prisoners since taking office in 2011. He's unlikely to decide cases until his second term's end.

On social media, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian West, and Lebron James said Brown was a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim wronged by the legal system.

The 29-year-old won't be eligible for parole until she's 67.

Prosecutors said Brown killed the man to rob him. She expressed fear he would harm her.

Brown said she lived with another man who was abusive and forced her into prostitution.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.