Secret indictment contains details of Lorenzen Wright murder suspect

A man who officers say killed basketball star Lorenzen Wright is behind bars.

A man who officers say killed basketball star Lorenzen Wright is behind bars.

A mother yelled out in court Thursday when she saw the man accused of killing her son.

A mother yelled out in court Thursday when she saw the man accused of killing her son.

Courtroom outburst: 'How could you have murdered my son?'

Courtroom outburst: 'How could you have murdered my son?'

Although there's been an arrest in the Lorenzen Wright murder case, many are left with more questions than answers.

Billy Turner was charged with first-degree murder and is in jail on $1 million bond.

Tuesday's arrest is something many have waited years to see happen.

Last month, Gov. Bill Haslam increased the reward amount to $10,000 for anyone with information in the Lorenzen Wright murder case.

"An increased reward might make a difference, I don't know if it did or not, but we were glad to participate," Haslam said.

As of now, Haslam said he's not sure if anyone will, in fact, get the reward money.

"The way our reward process works, there has to be first an indictment, an arrest, and then a conviction, and after the conviction, we'll pay the reward to whoever the attorney general says is the appropriate person," he said.

Meanwhile, WMC Action News 5 worked to get more information on the suspect, Billy Turner.

WMC5 visited his church, Mt. Olive Baptist No. 1 in Collierville and knocked on his home's door. We didn't get a response, but neighbors said Turner lived in the home with another woman.

Regarding his arrest, the clerk's office told WMC5 there wasn't a search warrant, but instead, a secret indictment that was returned to the grand jury. That secret indictment is not yet available to the public. It should contain details of how Turner is connected to Wright, and what makes investigators believe he killed the basketball star.

The day investigators named Turner as the suspect, Wright's mother said she'd never heard of him before.

People who knew Turner said he ran a lawn mowing business. They said one of the lawn's he serviced belonged to Wright.

Investigators have not commented about what led them to suspect Turner or what motive he had to kill Wright.

Gov. Haslam said he's happy after seven long years that there was a break in the case.

"We were glad we could help, like everyone else, and we hoped there was an answer," Haslam said.

Turner is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning for an arraignment hearing.

WMC5 will be there and bring you new information in the case as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.