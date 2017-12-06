Gov. Haslam visits Bartlett school, declares it 'exemplary'

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam spent some time in a Mid-South classroom on Wednesday.

He was at Appling Middle School through the Capitol to the Classroom program, which allows teachers serve as a quasi advisers to legislators about teacher issues, and in turn, lets legislators see what it's like inside a real classroom.

"We talk about education all the time, but it's a long way from the Capitol to the Classroom as we say. So this is about trying to shrink that distance, be with principals, superintendents, etc. And so all that sounds good behind a governors desk, but this is what it sounds like in front of a charter group," Haslam said.

When asked, Gov. Haslam said the Bartlett School District is "exemplary," and "you can tell they care about good principals and teachers."

