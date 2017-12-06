Police searching for teens breaking into cars

A Memphis firefighter and a pizza delivery driver are the latest victims in a spike of car burglaries across the Mid-South.

Police now want to find the two teens seen burglarizing cars near Walnut Grove Road, and two victims said they made a big mistake--not locking their car doors.

"I just feel like they're going to keep on until they got caught," the firefighter's wife said.

Police are hoping that surveillance video can help track the burglars down. In the video, one of the burglars is seen trying to get inside an SUV. It's locked, so he joined his buddy and went over to a second car in the driveway.

"They just rummaged through it but took a laptop and a backpack," the firefighter's wife said. "You feel violated at the end of the day. It's just not right."

The boys eventually ran back to a white car and drove away.

Police said there have been several reports of car break-ins in the Walnut Grove and Yates area

"Where are their parents? Why are they out running around at all hours of the night?" the firefighter's wife asked.

"I hope it doesn't end up with someone getting killed over something like this," the pizza delivery driver said.

The driver works at Garibaldi's Pizza. He said he came outside Monday to find two teens ransacking his car.

He ended up chasing them, but they got away. Nothing was taken from his car, but items were stolen from his co-worker's car.

In these two cases, the victims admitted to leaving their car doors unlocked.

"I don't feel like because I don't lock my doors that it gives someone the right to violate my space," the pizza delivery worker said.

WMC Action News 5 is still waiting to hear back from police on whether or not these recent car beak-ins are connected.

