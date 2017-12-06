Police searching for teens breaking into cars

In the wake of the hashtag #MeToo Movement initiated by "The Silence Breakers," women who spoke out against sexual abuse and assault and the allegations of sexual misconduct that spans from the United State Senate, to prominent journalists, to Hollywood, one local diocese is offering help to local victims abused by a member of the Catholic Church.More >>
A mother yelled out in court Thursday when she saw the man accused of killing her son.More >>
The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies Center Marc Gasol $15,000.More >>
Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to a Memphis grandfather.More >>
Arkansas' attorney general is asking the state's highest court to lift a judge's order that the state go into mediation with three same-sex couples over how to change a birth certificate law that the...More >>
Police believe the 19-year-old father physically harmed his son to the point where the 7-week-old just couldn’t hold on.More >>
Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.More >>
Victims have been reported from a school shooting Thursday in Aztec, NM.More >>
Daniel Ravenel Sothby's International Realty announced a record-breaking home sale on the Isle of Palms Wednesday.More >>
It was dark and slightly cold when he noticed the car seat on the ground.More >>
New developments in the case of an escaped Alabama inmate still on the run. Antwone Wilson called WBRC Wednesday from a "restricted" number and said he broke out of prison because he's innocent of the robbery conviction that landed him in prison with a life sentence.More >>
Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.More >>
The school district is investigating the matter, during which the school’s principal says students were never in any danger.More >>
Michael Slager, the ex-police officer shown on video shooting Walter Scott to death in 2015, has been sentenced.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
