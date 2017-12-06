Investigation reveals 'significant transcript changes' at Trezevant

Months after a grade changing scandal exploded at a Memphis high school, auditors have determined just how far the problem spread.

An investigation done by an outside agency found there was a culture of grade changing at Trezevant High School.

Former Trezevant principal Ronnie Mackin alleged grade changing, employees stealing money, and pay for play in his resignation letter.

Six months later, we're getting an in-depth look at what allegations investigators found to be true.

The more than 200-page report by the Butler Snow Law Firm details what they call a "systematic pattern of changing failing grades to passing grades" at Trezevant High School.

Investigators found grades were changed for student athletes, and they pointed their investigation in the direction of former Trezevant school secretary Shirley Quinn and former Trezevant football coach Teli White.

"Significant transcript changes" were reportedly made under Quinn's school log-in, and investigators said Quinn made these changes at the direction of coach White.

In the report, student athlete transcripts, along with their altered versions, were found on White's computer.

Tuesday, Shelby County Schools board members voted to terminate White's employment with the district.

WMC Action News 5 went to White's listed address, but no one came to the door.

In a July interview, Quinn denied changing grades to boost athletes GPAs back.

"You fired me for no reason at all," Quinn said.

Investigators could not prove the other allegations made in Mackin's resignation letter.

WMC5 Investigator Sasha Jones called Mackin for comment, but he hung up the phone when Jones identified herself.

This is only one of the investigations done by an outside agency on the grading scandal. Another agency stated they believe additional investigations around grade changing is warranted.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.