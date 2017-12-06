Mid-South family waiting over a year for mother's $4,800 headstone

A Mid-South family wants answers after their loved one still doesn't have a headstone despite passing away more than a year ago.

Tim and Pam Downs' mother is buried at Southwoods Memorial Park on Hacks Cross. They said they paid $4,800 to the cemetery for a headstone, but there still isn't one at their mother's grave site.

"I want to be able to go in there and visit my mother in peace with no problem," Tim said. "We have heard every story from, 'we had to re-order it,' to, 'it's on the truck.'"

Southwoods Memorial Park asked the Downs to work with them, and they did. Finally, the brother and sister said they were told the headstone with a vase would be put down Oct. 28 of this year--the anniversary of their mother's death.

So, they put flowers on the grave.

"Then they called me three or four days later and told me I had to get those flowers off her grave because it's not in a vase. I said, 'give me my mother's headstone with the vase we ordered and they would be in a vase,'" Tim said.

The Downs said they don't understand why they can't get the headstone.

"That's all we're asking for. Give us our mother's headstone or give our money back and we'll get another one," Pam said.

"This is my mother. She raised me. She loved me. I want what we paid our money for," Tim said.

The parent company of the cemetery issued the following statement:

"We deeply apologize for the excessive delay in delivering this headstone and are investigating. We expect the headstone to arrive shortly."

