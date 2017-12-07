Church members pray for man charged in Lorenzen Wright's murder

A mother yelled out in court Thursday when she saw the man accused of killing her son.

Courtroom outburst: 'How could you have murdered my son?'

A Memphis church is praying for the family of murdered basketball star Lorenzen Wright and the man charged in his death.

Wednesday night services at Mt. Olive Number One Missionary Baptist in Collierville took on new importance after a longtime deacon in the church, Billy Turner, was indicted in Wright's death Tuesday.

Church leader confirmed Wright's ex-wife, Sherra Wright-Robinson, used to be a member.

The church released the following statement.

"At this time we withhold our judgment, and we withhold our opinions and we seek peace and healing for all that have been affected by this tragedy."

Church officials described Turner as a great and giving person, but wouldn't comment on the charges filed against him.

