Funeral set for man killed at home on Thanksgiving

Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to a Memphis grandfather.

A visitation and funeral will be held Thursday for Robert Wong, 68. Wong was found dead inside his Parkway Village home on Thanksgiving.

Wong was a grandfather and guardsman in the Air National Guard.

After Wong was killed, the killers took off in his minivan, which was found later in Hickory Hill.

Memphis Police Department said burglars stole a television from Wong's home just days after his death.

Wong's murderers remain on the run.

If you have any information that may help catch them, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

A GoFundMe was set up to assist with funeral payments. Click here if you'd like to donate.

