Courtroom outburst: 'How could you have murdered my son?'

A mother yelled out in court Thursday when she saw the man accused of killing her son.

Billy Turner is in custody, accused of killing basketball star Lorenzen Wright.

Wright was killed in 2010, but the case went cold for seven years. Turner now faces charges of first-degree murder.

Turner was in court for the first time Thursday--with several of his family members in attendance. He did not have a lawyer yet, but said he was working with family members to hire a lawyer.

The judge ultimately rescheduled Turner's arraignment to Dec. 12 once he and his family decide if they'll hire a private a lawyer

Deborah Marion, Wright's mother, couldn't contain herself during Turner's first court appearance.

"How could you have murdered my son?" she yelled.

The judge spoke to her and asked her not to make outbursts in court anymore, or else she'd be banned.

"Ms. Wright, I understand your pain. I understand the ordeal you've gone through for the last seven years. What brought me back to Memphis, Ms. Wright, was somebody killed my father, but I cannot allow you, Ms. Wright, or anyone else to act that way in this court," the judge said.

The judge also set out the possible consequences for Turner if he's found guilty of the charges: life without parole, life with parole, or the death penalty.

Investigators have not spoken in any detail about the evidence against Turner. WMC Action News 5 has confirmed that Turner told neighbors he mowed Wright's lawn, but it's unknown if the two men had any other connections.

WMC5 also learned at Crime Stoppers first received tips about Turner back in 2010. There's no word yet on why there wasn't an arrest made back then, and no word on if anyone will get the Crime Stoppers money.

