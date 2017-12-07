Gasol fined $15K for postgame profanity

The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies Center Marc Gasol $15,000.

The fine comes after Gasol dropped profanity on live TV.

Gasol was emotional Monday night after the team beat Minnesota, snapping their 11-game losing streak.

"We won, so...f--- it," Gasol said after the game.

The big man is averaging 18.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season for the 8-16 Grizz.

