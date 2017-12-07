Bredesen joins race to succeed Sen. Corker in Tennessee

Former Tennessee Governor Phil Bredesen is joining the race to replace Republican Bob Corker in the U.S. Senate.

The high-profile addition to the race makes Tennessee's U.S. Senate race one many people will be following closely. Bredesen is the last Democrat to win a statewide election in Tennessee.

"I'm running for the Senate because I have the right kind of experience and the actual track record that it will take to start working across party lines to fix the mess in Washington and bring common sense back to our government," Bredesen said.

Ahead of the announcement, the Marsha Blackburn for Senate campaign released a statement Wednesday calling Bredesen's views out-of-touch with Tennessee values, and saying in part, "Marsha is the only true conservative in this race who will ensure liberal Bredesen doesn't block President Trump's agenda in Washington."

"It wasn't only the Blackburn campaign that attacked him. The Republican National Committee immediately came out and said this is just another liberal Obama vote," political strategist Steven Reid.

Reid added that despite Bredesen's name recognition within the state, it'll still be a tough race. He sees Blackburn as Bredesen's biggest competitor--with her views falling on the opposite side of the political spectrum.

"There is no question that November just got a big shot of excitement into it that didn't exist before yesterday," Reid said.

Reid also expects to see a big Democratic voter turnout--a reaction, he said, to many unhappy with Republican President Donald Trump.

