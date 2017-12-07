No. 11 Tennessee women set mark in 131-69 win over Troy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Jaime Nared scored 20 of her 27 points in the first half, Tennessee set a record for points in a quarter and the No. 11 Lady Vols rolled to a 131-69 win over Troy on Wednesday night for the third highest point total of their storied history.

Nared opened the game with a 3-pointer and had seven points as the Lady Vols scored the first 12 points and raced to a 34-15 lead after one quarter. It was 61-39 at the half and then they got hot, setting a school record with 44 points in the third and holding Troy to nine for a 105-39 advantage.

Kortney Dunbar added 17 points, Rennia Davis, Meme Jackson and Cheridene Green had 16 apiece, Merecedes Russel 13 and Anastasia Hayes 12 as Tennessee (9-0) had seven players in double figures for the first time since Dec. 17, 2003 against DePaul.

Green had 13 rebounds, and Jackson and Davis 10 each as Tennessee had a 73-40 rebounding advantage and 88-30 on points in the paint. Evina Westbrook had a career-high 12 assists to go with her eight points. The Lady Vols finished with 38 assists, second to the 41 they had against Hawaii Pacific on Dec. 20, 1985.

Tennessee shot 59 percent, making 8 of 19 3s, to come up just short of the 139 points scored against Puerto Rico-Mayaguez on Nov. 29, 2002 and 133 vs. Tennessee-Martin on Nov. 19, 1999.

Shaterrika O'Neal had 15 points and Amber Rivers 14 for Troy (5-1).

