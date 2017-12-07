Victims of abuse in the Catholic Church find help locally

In the wake of the hashtag #MeToo Movement initiated by "The Silence Breakers," women who spoke out against sexual abuse and assault and the allegations of sexual misconduct that spans from the United State Senate, to prominent journalists, to Hollywood, one local diocese is offering help to local victims abused by a member of the Catholic Church.

For decades the Catholic Church has been plagued by allegations of sexual abuse and protecting the church rather than the victims.

One local church wants to change that. In a weekly bulletin posted by St. Augustine Catholic Church, "The Catholic Diocese of Memphis encourages all victims, or parents of minors who are victims of sexual abuse by a priest, deacon, or diocesan employee or agent, to report such abuse..." The church encourages victims to contact the Tennessee Child Abuse Hotline.

The Diocese of Memphis also is said to offer abused victims spiritual and psychological assistance.

