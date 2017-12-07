Ex-TN Congressman Harold Ford, Jr. fired amid reports of harassment

Former Tennessee Congressman Harold Ford, Jr. was fired from his position with Morgan Stanley.

Huffington Post reports Ford, a Memphis native, is facing allegations that he harassed and grabbed a woman inappropriately.

The woman spoke exclusively with Huffington Post after reporting the misconduct to human resources at Morgan Stanley. Ford joined Morgan Stanley in 2011 as a managing director.

A spokeswoman for Morgan Stanley would only confirm Ford was fired "for conduct inconsistent with our values and in violation of our policies."

The victim told the Huffington Post reporter: "Ford engaged in harassment, intimidation, and forcibly grabbed her one evening in Manhattan."

Ford responding to the allegations on his Twitter:

In regards to news today, This simply did not happen. I have never forcibly grabbed any woman or man in my life. — Harold Ford, Jr. (@HFord2) December 7, 2017

The woman said the incident happened several years ago during a professional meeting.

According to the woman, Ford continued to reach out to her "until she wrote an email asking him to cease contact."

WMC Action News 5 reached out to several of Ford's family member in Memphis, but they all declined to comment on the allegations.

Ford told Huffington Post that he would bring legal action against Morgan Stanley and the woman, saying "false claims like this undermine the real silence breakers."

Ford served in office as a Democrat for 10 years, succeeding his father who served for 14 years. Political strategists saw him as a rising star, but they now believe this allegation will likely end any future political career.

Ford, Jr. also serves as a regular political analyst on MSNBC.

