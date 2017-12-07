Scammer poses as ex-Tiger basketball star for fake St. Jude fundraiser

A scammer in Memphis is trying to get your money by namedropping St. Jude and a Tigers basketball player.

University of Memphis is warning everyone about the scam, so they can hopefully avoid being victimized.

The school said someone is impersonating former Tigers men's basketball player Geron Johnson. He's going up to people and asking them for money to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"While the University of Memphis does support St. Jude, the men’s basketball program is not currently participating in a sanctioned fundraising activity on their behalf," the school said in a statement.

Johnson is currently playing ball in the NBA G-League for the Sioux Falls SkyForce.

Memphis Police Department has not yet commented on details related to the scam or what's being done to track the scammer down.

