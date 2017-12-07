Volunteers give the gift of literacy to South Memphis elementary students

A community in South Memphis spent part of Thursday spreading the joy of reading.

Volunteers filled the room to read to Cummings Elementary School students during the annual Read Around the Christmas Tree event.

Principal Keyundah Coleman said the holidays are the perfect time to promote literacy.

"Christmas is a time for giving, and we feel like as educators what better gift to give than the gift of literacy," Coleman said.

Judging by the smiles on the students' faces, the gift was much appreciated.

Volunteer Doris Hawkins said it's those smiles that keep her coming back to the Read Around the Christmas Tree event every year.

"It's a joy. It's quiet a joy," Hawkins said.

She said she can see the students gaining strength and confidence in their reading skills, and she knows that's a gift the children can carry with them through life.

"I can see the improvement in students as result of the efforts we put forth," Hawkins said.

To cap the whole event off, the students will get to take home the books read during the event.

