Trolleys will hit Downtown tracks Dec. 11-12...for testing

MATA continues to test the trolley lines in anticipation of bringing the vintage trolleys back into operation.

MATA announced it would be testing the lines Monday and Tuesday (Dec. 11-12).

In fact, Downtown Memphis visitors may even see trolley cars operating on the tracks Dec. 12. That's because one of the tests involves making sure two of the trolleys can accelerate at the same time.

This test will ensure that the substation has enough capacity to operate the cars, and that the circuit breakers are working for safety purposes.

MATA announced Dec. 4 that the return of the trolleys would not happened until at least April 2018. MATA said it has everything ready on its end, but the company restoring the trolley cars ran into some unforeseen troubles that delayed repairs.

