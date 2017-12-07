MS agencies form opioid coalition to slow flow of drugs

The drug overdose and addiction problems are at an all time high in Mississippi.

So far this year, there have been 222 opioid-related deaths statewide. Experts estimate that number could soar to 300 by the end of December.

Now, six Mississippi agencies formed a coalition to get new legislation on the table to slow the flow of drugs.

"What we are doing and have been doing is not working and if we want to change, we have to consider what changes need to be," Steve Parker, deputy director of the Mississippi Board of Pharmacy, said.

