Nick Gunter

Nick is a native of Florence, Alabama, but has called many other places besides the Tennessee Valley home. He has also lived in the West Texas town of El Paso and in the Arkansas Delta Town of Marion. Living in these three cities, each with very different climatic conditions, steered him in the direction of meteorology.

Nick graduated from Marion High School in 2010, Go Patriots! After high school, he then moved to Starkville, Mississippi, and spent four years at Mississippi State University where he graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s Degree in Geosciences, majoring in Broadcast Meteorology and minoring in Communication. While at Mississippi State, he was an active member of the East Mississippi Chapter of the NWA/AMS.

Nick got his start working at WTVA-TV in Tupelo, Mississippi, during his senior year at Mississippi State. During his time in North Mississippi he kept viewers safe during the tornado outbreak in April 2014. After he graduated from MSU, he landed his next job at WTOK-TV in Meridian, Mississippi, where for three years he was the morning meteorologist and reporter. While in Meridian, he helped forecast several tornado outbreaks, including the Collinsville tornado of February 2016, along with active tropical seasons and even winter weather in the South. His time at both WTVA and WTOK gave him valuable experience in how to not only track severe storms but how to deliver a accurate forecast that is easy to understand. Nick is excited to continue his career at the station that ultimately made him become a meteorologist, WMC Action News 5!

When not forecasting the weather for the Mid-South, Nick enjoys spending time with his family and friends, cheering for his Mississippi State Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers. Nick also enjoys traveling to new places across the country. He also enjoys searching out and finding new restaurants. Nick is happy to call the Mid-South home again!