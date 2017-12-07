Police: Girl touched inappropriately on school bus

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is working to rescue people after a tugboat sank on the Mississippi River.More >>
British firefighters were called to free a man who got his head stuck in a microwave.More >>
Portions of the deep south received an early Christmas present from Santa. Snow started falling Thursday night across south Texas and even across the border into Mexico. More snow will fall tonight across the southern section of the Appalachians.More >>
A man's vehicle was shot multiple times after driving past an apartment complex near the Medical District, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
The gift of giving, the true spirit of the holiday season, exploded throughout the Mid-South this week.More >>
A shooter killed two classmates at a New Mexico high school Thursday as students hid in their classrooms or in closets.More >>
Pope said the phrase 'lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil' is a bad translation of the prayer.More >>
A father defended his family when he shot and killed an armed robber who aimed a gun at them while they ate dinner in a Popeye's restaurant.More >>
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >>
The Lexington Police Department says undercover officers working a prostitution bust managed to not only arrest two on child sex trafficking, but the rescue of two 16-year-old girls forced into prostitution.More >>
The fire broke out Thursday amid dry, hot, windy conditions across the region that would be extreme for any season, but are especially stunning just two weeks from winter.More >>
A woman who accused Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager will present evidence confirming that he did sign her yearbook, according to her attorney.More >>
Several schools and businesses have closed Friday, December 8 due to snowfall in the Sand Mountain area.More >>
A 5-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a fatal head-on collision that occurred on U.S. Highway 96 in Sabine County has died.More >>
