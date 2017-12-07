Police: Girl touched inappropriately on school bus

West Memphis Police Department has turned an inappropriate touching case over to juvenile court.

According to police, it happened on a bus in the West Memphis School District.

A little girl was written up for fighting on the bus, but she told her mother that two boys between the ages of 6 and 8 were touching her inappropriately.

WMPD said no criminal charges will be filed because the suspects are under 10.

The school district is aware of the case.

