GO BIG: Mentor Darren and bring song into your life

A 10-year-old boy in Memphis is looking for a Big Brother who likes to sing and have a good time.

Darren, 10, wasn't too shy, when asked to sing tunes from a recent collaboration with Memphis Symphony Orchestra.

"Living the life in the city, working for the man every night and day," he sang with a smile.

The Idlewild Elementary School fifth-grader is one of millions of children across America in need of a caring, adult role model.

Since WMC Action News 5 and Big Brothers-Big Sisters of the Mid-South began joined forces nearly two years ago, BBBS' volunteer mentoring program is seeing huge gains.

We hope our efforts to change the lives of young people will continue to touch hearts, as we introduce you to Little Darren.

Music is just the tip of the iceberg for Darren.

"I like doing fun things, I like going to fun places or like going out to eat," he explained.

Darren is looking for a trusty mentor to help his navigate his early years. He knows what it's like to have good influences, with his mom being a math teacher.

"She gave me some work and really helped me with long division," Darren recalled.

He said having a Big Brother would be a huge plus.

Big Brothers-Big Sisters of the Mid-South can match you with Darren or another Little Brother or Little Sister to help that child reach his or her potential, and every Big is matched with an adviser through every step of the process.

Darren hopes his Big will take him under his wing or just have fun.

"I would like to go to Urban Air, a fun place that has fun activities like The Main Event, and one of my favorite sports--bowling is my favorite sport," he added.

When asked if he's any good at bowling, "Um…sort of. Like rolling the ball, sometimes I have to use two hands."

Maybe you or someone you know could teach Darren a thing or two.

If there's room in your heart to "Go Big" for Darren, get connected to Big Brothers-Big Sisters here, where you'll find all the information you need to volunteer.

