MFD searching for suspected southeast Memphis arsonist

Memphis Fire Department released video of a man setting someone's southeast Memphis property on fire.

The incident happened on Knight Arnold Road near Fox Chase Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The video shows a man carrying a metal container entering the shed, then, leaving the wooden structure with smoke clearly rising right behind him.

Firefighters said the fire ended up causing $14,000 worth of damage after the fire spread to the back of the home.

Fire investigators said they want to charge that man with aggravated arson.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

