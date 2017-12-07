Man shot in South Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man shot in South Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was shot in South Memphis on Thursday night, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened on Arkansas Street near the intersection of West Essex Avenue.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly