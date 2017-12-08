2 Tigers earn All-American status in football

As the Memphis Tigers head into the Liberty Bowl, at least two players are basking in the glow of national recognition for individual success as college All-Americans.

Tony Pollard is selected as a first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation as a kick returner.

Pollard leads the nation by a wide margin in kickoff return yards per game at 42.4.

He's tied for the country's lead in kickoff returns for touchdowns with four, and he's had two called back because of penalties.

A former Melrose High School star, Pollard has six career kickoff returns for touchdowns. That's just one off the NCAA career record, and he's only sophomore.

Pollard was also named second-team All-American by Sports Illustrated along with teammate Anthony Miller..

The senior pass catcher leaves the Tigers with virtually every receiving record in U of M history.

The former CBHS star currently ranks second in the entire NCAA in receiving yards with 1,407, receiving yards per game at more than 117, and receiving touchdowns with 17.

"I've gotten to this point in five years and it seems like it was just yesterday that I was a walk-on at Memphis, and I just stepped on campus so. That would be my message to all the high school kids out there. Cherish every moment with your teammates and enjoy the experiences that you have in college," Miller said.

Miller has one more moment with his teammates coming up.

That's in the 59th annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Iowa State on Saturday, Dec. 30th at 11:30 a.m.

