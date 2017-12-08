Suggestions needed for Memphis bike share locations

Suggestions are needed for where the new Memphis bike share stations should be located.

Organizers launched a website asking for the public to list locations where they would like to rent bikes.

You can also vote in favor of existing suggestions.

Downtown and Midtown are popular locations for the bikes so far.

The voting will continue through Dec. 31.

Click here to list your suggestion.

