Arkansas woman sentenced in children's meal fund fraud

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An eastern Arkansas woman has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after being convicted in a scheme to steal millions of dollars from a federal program meant to feed underprivileged children.

Jacqueline Mills was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. The 42-year-old must also pay more than $3 million in restitution.

Mills operated 34 feeding sites for children in low-income areas as part of a U.S. Department of Agriculture program. Prosecutors say Mills inflated the number of meals she served, making about $4 million in three years in extra reimbursement money.

A federal jury convicted Mills in April of 39 criminal counts, including wire fraud, bribery and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Mills has denied wrongdoing.

