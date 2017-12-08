Man steals drones from Bartlett Walgreens - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man steals drones from Bartlett Walgreens

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Bartlett PD) (Source: Bartlett PD)
BARTLETT, TN (WMC) -

Bartlett Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing drones from Walgreens.

Police said the man stole several Sharper Image drones from the store on Stage Road.

Two of the drones were still in their boxes.

If you know who the man is, call 901-385-5529.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly