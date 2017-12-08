Man to be sentenced to life for murder of store clerk

A 27-year-old was convicted in the death of a Memphis store clerk in 2015.

Investigators said Marco Vales, 27, was one of three men who robbed and shot Khaled Khayat at Zorro Market in June 2015.

Antonio Jones and Christian Hall were also arrested and indicted for Khayat's death. They are both awaiting trial.

Vales faces a mandatory life sentence for the murder. He also faces a minimum of 15 years on a charge of especially aggravated robbery.

