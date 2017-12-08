Man's vehicle shot multiple times near Medical District

A man's vehicle was shot multiple times after driving past an apartment complex near the Medical District, according to Memphis Police Department.

The incident happened near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Cochran Place.

Fausto Reyes said he wants to move his family to a different neighborhood after the incident.

Reyes was driving to his residence when he heard several shots ring out. He said two men shot his car as he was returning home from getting gas. Multiple bullets hit his 2005 Scion.

“I need to try to find a house, apartment, live with someone,” Reyes said.

Reyes told police he believed the shots came from a nearby apartment complex.

Reyes said the suspects didn’t say anything to him as they fired. His car was hit at least six times. He also said he was involved in an attack earlier this week, so Thursday’s shooting is the final straw.

“I can’t take no more right there,” said Reyes.

Reyes told police that he didn't know who was shooting at him, and he was not injured during the shooting. A police report doesn't indicate whether any other cars were hit.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.