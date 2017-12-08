Ford won't contribute to MSNBC until resolving allegations

Memphis police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot during a cellphone store robbery.More >>
Memphis police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot during a cellphone store robbery.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's investigators are part of a nationwide fight against gift card fraud being used to fund drug addictions.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's investigators are part of a nationwide fight against gift card fraud being used to fund drug addictions.More >>
It's shaping up to be a tough Christmas for a Mississippi family who just moved to West Memphis for work. But after a string of bad luck, they don't even have a place to call home.More >>
It's shaping up to be a tough Christmas for a Mississippi family who just moved to West Memphis for work. But after a string of bad luck, they don't even have a place to call home.More >>
Students at Christian Brother's University posed for the camera, but this isn't just any portrait.More >>
Students at Christian Brother's University posed for the camera, but this isn't just any portrait.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is working to rescue people after a tugboat sank on the Mississippi River.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is working to rescue people after a tugboat sank on the Mississippi River.More >>