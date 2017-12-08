5 Great Things: Crosstown Concourse awarded, Holiday Food Drive, Read Around the Christmas Tree

The gift of giving, the true spirit of the holiday season, exploded throughout the Mid-South this week.

Here are five great things people did to help their neighbors.

TN Promise Program

The TN Achieves program has exceeded the number of mentors needed for the year.

More than 9,000 people volunteered, setting a record for the fourth year.

TN Achieves works with the Tennessee Promise program to increase the percentage of students earning a college degree.

Crosstown Concourse recognized

Crosstown Concourse was named as one of the 15 best reuse projects across the world.

A panel of architecture judges with the Architectural Review selected a shortlist for this year's New into Old awards.

The group said it's better for the environment to retrofit spaces than to replace them.

Crosstown Concourse took the old Sears warehouse off North Watkins Street and turned it into a space for businesses, restaurants, housing, and much more.

Students donate pajamas to less fortunate

Students at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School donated pajamas to children in need this giving season.

They also dressed for school in the same way they dress for bed as a part of "Bring a Pair, Wear a Pair."

It's a decade old tradition where students can learn that giving is the most important part of the season.

School staff said the donated pajamas will be given to Catholic Charities of West Tennessee which will then pass them out to families in need during the Christmas season.

209,000 meals donated during 2017 Holiday Food Drive

For the 10th year, the WMC Action News 5 and the Mid-South Food Bank teamed up for the Holiday Food Drive.

This year the Mid-South was more generous than ever!

We collected 24,224 pounds of food (nearly 3,000 more than last year) and $62,784 in monetary donations ($2,000 more than last year) which equals 209,000 meals for people in need.

All donations go to help stock the Mid-South Food Bank.

Volunteers give gift of literacy to South Memphis students

Volunteers filled the room to read to Cummings Elementary School students during the annual Read Around the Christmas Tree event.

Principal Keyundah Coleman said the holidays are the perfect time to promote and give the gift of literacy.

To cap the whole event off, the students got to take home the that were read during the event.

