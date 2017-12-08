Early-season snow hits the deep south

Portions of the deep south received an early Christmas present from Santa.

Snow started falling Thursday night across south Texas and even across the border into Mexico. More snow started falling early Friday morning from the coast of Louisiana through southern Mississippi, central Alabama, north Georgia, and into the Appalachian mountains.

I circled some areas that rarely seen snow in the radar image below from 11:20 Friday morning.

Between 2-5 inches has fallen on average with some locations seeing a little more or less.

The slushy, wet snow caused power outages in parts of central Alabama as of late Friday morning. Check out a few of these images from central Alabama.



(Source: Crystal Hubbard in Cordova, AL)





(Source: Shelli Crawford in Pell City, AL)





(Source: Jonathon Swam in Gardendale, AL)

The snow will taper off across the deep south this afternoon and ride up the Appalachians and the east coast through tonight. The mountainous regions of North Carolina and Virginia could pick up a foot of snow by the time it’s over. Temperatures should rebound some this weekend with sun returning and melt off most of it in time to head back to work on Monday.

