Early-season snow hits the deep south

Portions of the deep south received an early Christmas present from Santa.
Snow started falling Thursday night across south Texas and even across the border into Mexico. More snow started falling early Friday morning from the coast of Louisiana through southern Mississippi, central Alabama, north Georgia, and into the Appalachian mountains.
I circled some areas that rarely seen snow in the radar image below from 11:20 Friday morning.
Between 2-5 inches has fallen on average with some locations seeing a little more or less.
The slushy, wet snow caused power outages in parts of central Alabama as of late Friday morning. Check out a few of these images from central Alabama.
(Source: Crystal Hubbard in Cordova, AL)
(Source: Shelli Crawford in Pell City, AL)
(Source: Jonathon Swam in Gardendale, AL)
The snow will taper off across the deep south this afternoon and ride up the Appalachians and the east coast through tonight. The mountainous regions of North Carolina and Virginia could pick up a foot of snow by the time it’s over. Temperatures should rebound some this weekend with sun returning and melt off most of it in time to head back to work on Monday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
Memphis police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot during a cellphone store robbery.More >>
Memphis police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot during a cellphone store robbery.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's investigators are part of a nationwide fight against gift card fraud being used to fund drug addictions.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's investigators are part of a nationwide fight against gift card fraud being used to fund drug addictions.More >>
It's shaping up to be a tough Christmas for a Mississippi family who just moved to West Memphis for work. But after a string of bad luck, they don't even have a place to call home.More >>
It's shaping up to be a tough Christmas for a Mississippi family who just moved to West Memphis for work. But after a string of bad luck, they don't even have a place to call home.More >>
Students at Christian Brother's University posed for the camera, but this isn't just any portrait.More >>
Students at Christian Brother's University posed for the camera, but this isn't just any portrait.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is working to rescue people after a tugboat sank on the Mississippi River.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is working to rescue people after a tugboat sank on the Mississippi River.More >>