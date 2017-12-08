YouTube prankster 'cements' head inside microwave, has bad time

British firefighters were called to free a man who got his head stuck in a microwave.

West Midlands Fire Service in Birmingham, United Kingdom, shared the details on social media.

Five of their firefighters worked for 90 minutes to free the man from the microwave. They were 'unimpressed' with the incident.

They said he was a YouTube prankster who cemented his head inside of the microwave.

Fire officials were not happy over the event, which freed up their firefighters from other dangers.

West Midlands Fire Service has issued the following video statement regarding this incident. pic.twitter.com/hv0Cg1fbD1 — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) December 8, 2017

"I'd like to remind everyone not to put their lives at risk for the sake of other's entertainment," station commander Simon Woodward said.

